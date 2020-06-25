Results of the June Primary as listed on the ND Secretary of State website as of June 22, 2020

Representative in Congress Republican Kelly Armstrong 99,582 write ins 461 total 100,043

Representative in Congress Dem - NPL Zach Raknerude 21,394 Roland Riemers 12,747 write ins 346 total 34,487

Representative in Congress Libertarian Steven Kames Peterson 729 write ins 200 total 929

Governor & Lt. Governor Republican Doug Burgum, Brent Sanford 96,110 Michael Coachman, Joel H. Hylden 10,904 write ins 356 total

107,379 Governor & Lt. Governor Dem - NPL Shelley Lenz, Ben Vig 34,501 write ins 231 total 34,732

Governor & Lt. Governor Libertarian DuWayne Hendrickson, Joshua Voytek 705 write ins 203 total 908

State Auditor Rep. Joshua C. Gallion 94,916 write ins 423 total 95,339 State Auditor Dem - NPL Patrick Hart 34,460 write 211 total 34,671

State Treasurer Rep. Thomas Beadle 52,039 Daniel Johnston 46,987 write ins 275 total 99,301 State Treasurer Dem - NPL Mark Haugen 34,750 write ins 169 total 34,919 State Treasurer Lib. write ins 125, total 125

Insurance Commissioner Rep. Jon Godfread 96,112 write ins 314 total 96,426 Insurance Commissioner Dem - NPL Travisia Martin 34,277 write ins 148 total 34,425 Insurance Commissioner Libertarian write ins 119 total 119

Public Service Commissioner Rep. Brian Kroshus 95,568 write ins 257 total 95,825 Public Service Commissioner Dem - NPL Casey D. Buchmann 34,385 write ins 158 total 34,543 Public Service Commissioner Libertarian write ins 123, total 123

Superintendent of Public Instruction (Non Partisan) Kristen Baesler 76,987 Brendt J. Dick 36,733 Charles J. Tuttle 27,929 write ins 456 total 142,105

Justice of Supreme Court (Non Partisan) Jon Jay Jensen 128,347 write ins 570 total 128,917

The turnout for the June 9, 2020, primary election was 158,824 There are 581,379 eligible voters 27.32 percent To verify accuracy of these figures, go to http://sos.nd.gov/