Betty Louise Horton, 82, of Garfield died June 17, 2020 at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.

She was born June 17, 1938 in Eureka Springs, Ark. to Elmer Baker and Bell Frayer Baker. She married Arliss Eugene Horton July 24, 1956 and was a homemaker. She loved flower gardening and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arliss; brothers, Jessey, James and William (Harvey) Baker; sisters, Rosetta Baker Evans and Ethel Baker Rodgers.

Survivors are two sons, Dennis Horton (Sheryl) of Garfield, Rick Horton (Becky) of Aurora, Missouri; brothers, George Baker of Heyburn, Idaho, Olen Baker of Belton, Texas; sisters, Martha Baker of Bentonville, Mary Lee Baker of Rogers; grandchildren, Jason Loftis (Julianne) of Springfield, Mo., Jennifer Hawkins (Rocky) of Aurora, Mo., Mathew Horton (Desiree) of Bentonville, Rachel Barrett of Ozark, Mo., Stephanie Horton of Garfield; great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Aiyana Barrett, Russell Horton, Kimberlee Hawkins, Nik Fanning, Raegan and Mattie Horton.

Graveside service were at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 22 at Corinth Cemetery in Cassville. Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge. Visitation was from 10-11:00 A.M. Monday at the cemetery.

