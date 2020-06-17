Lake Regional has long served the lake community through primary care clinics, specialty clinics and Express Care locations. And now, Lake Regional providers are just a click away with virtual visits.

“While in-person visits at Lake Regional clinics are still available and safe, virtual visits provide another way to have face-to-face conversations with our health care providers,” said Mike Burcham, vice president of Physician Practices. “We are getting a great response from patients who appreciate the convenience of this care.”

Patients can use their computer, cellphone or other mobile device to have virtual visits with providers from all seven Lake Regional primary care clinics. Lake Regional uses secure, HIPAA-compliant technology to conduct virtual visits.

“Whether your visit is online or in person, Lake Regional remains steadfast in our commitment to provide exceptional health care,” Burcham said.

How It Works

-When you request a virtual visit online, a Lake Regional team member will call to schedule the appointment.

-The clinic will then send you an email with a link to a secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual meeting.

-About five minutes before the time of your appointment, click the link to get started.

-Just like an in-person visit, your visit will start with a face-to-face meeting with a nurse, and then you will be face-to-face with the provider.

Tips to Prepare

-Make a list of the health issues you want to address.

-Keep your visit free of distractions by finding a quiet place with good cell reception or internet connection.

-Try a video chat with a friend or family member so you can resolve equipment or connectivity challenges in advance. And have your provider’s phone number with you in case your connection goes down.

Request a Virtual Visit

Patients can request a virtual visit by calling their Lake Regional clinic or by going online at lakeregional.com/virtualvisit. This webpage also includes more details on what to expect and tips for a successful virtual visit.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialty care, including cancer care, heart care and orthopedics. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.