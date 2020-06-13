One murder suspect is in custody and another is being sought by Columbia police in relation to a May 25 shooting on Quail Drive.

In a news release issued late Friday, Columbia police reported that Robert J. Johnson, 49, of Columbia, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Johnson was being held Saturday at the Boone County Jail with no bond.

Early on the morning of May 25, Columnbia police were called to the 2700 block of Quail Drive, where they found Rod Jamal Jones, 36, with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot. Jones was taken to a hospital for treatment but could not be revived and was taken off life support on May 27, the release stated.

The release names Bobby Dawson, 38, of Columbia as the primary shooter in the case and stated that police were seeking to arrest him for first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Johnson is charged as an accomplice in the shooting.

Police caution not to approach Dawson is he is seen because he is known to carry a gun and is dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.