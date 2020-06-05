With the Devils Run 2020 postponed to 2021, Stan Orness and his compadres are busy coming up with ways to enjoy what remains of the spring and summer of 2020.

Journal Staff Report With the Devils Run 2020 postponed to 2021, Stan Orness and his compadres are busy coming up with ways to enjoy what remains of the spring and summer of 2020.

First, he sent a list of dates to “save” as the Lake Region Classic Cruizers are planning something on each of these dates: Please save Saturday June 13, Saturday June 27, Saturday July 4 and Saturday July 11. There will be more information concerning those dates in the next few days. In the meantime keep those cars, trucks and motorcycles shined up and filled with gas.

Fun Run: Then he sent this: “I have made arrangements for the group to take a drive to New Rockford on the 13 of June, (that’s THIS Saturday) with our destination being the old restored Cities Service gas station that my friend, Ron Lende, owns. “Ron usually spends most of his summers traveling around the state of North Dakota with his “Trolley Stop” street car food stand! In light of the Coronavirus, and the restricted venues available, Ron has taken to setting up in the parking lot of his “Cities Service” gas station that he has restored, and serving the people of New Rockford and the surrounding area! “Ron serves “fair food” from his stand and the menu includes “Philly Cheese Steak sandwiches,” bratwursts, Italian sausages, and the old standby “hot dogs! He is ready and willing to accept the group from Devils Lake showing up at his Cities Service station on Saturday afternoon and serving all of us, some of his tasty food wares! Ron has lined up parking at the Cities Service station and across the street and is looking forward to this event! We will caravan from the Leevers South parking lot at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and we will travel south to Highway 20 and take it south through Warwick and past the Warwick Dam, all the way to Highway 15 and then follow that highway east to New Rockford. We will be able to avoid the Highway 281 road construction by taking that route. This should be a fun and scenic trip, with an early evening meal at the destination, and a fairly early return trip, so that everyone is back in Devils Lake before dark! Ron intends to have it publicized in the New Rockford Transcript and have a few of the local New Rockford car club members on hand to help with parking and whatever other needs we may have. I’m sure there will be some seating available, but members should grab a couple folding chairs to bring along too! Ron has also indicated that there will be photo opportunities for those that wish to have a picture taken in front of his old restored Cities Service station! This looks to be a fun little excursion for us and after being cooped up for the last couple months, it should be a welcome relief! I would appreciate for anyone that even thinks they might attend, to please drop me an email (kwfrith@gondtc.com) in that we might get some kind of an estimate of the size of the group for Ron. It doesn’t obligate you to anything, it just gives us a rough idea of the numbers possibly attending! “Thanks to everyone and I hope you are able to attend!” – Kevin & Lori Frith

Like every good publication, there needs to be a commercial included: “For Sale! Discounted Devils Run apparel for the run that never happened! There are T-shirts, tank tops, sleeveless T’s hoodies and more for sale all with the 28th Anniversary Devils Run Logo on them plus “The one that was #Quarantined.” All at discounted prices and available in youth and adult sizing. Many colors available. Call 701-662-3071 or email wearablesofc@gondtc.com for more information or to order.

Finally, this was received today: Cabin Fever Rally Saturday, July 11. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome to participate starting with sign in at the Chamber Office where you will pick up the maps and information for the Poker Run between 12 p.m. (noon) and 2 p.m. At 2 p.m. there will be a Parade of Participants through downtown Devils Lake leaving from Prairie View School on 12th Ave., NE Please, do not throw candy! Between 2:30 and 4 p.m the Poker Run has five stops around Devils Lake. At 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cruise to and through White Horse Hill (the Game Preserve formerly known as Sullys Hill). Pick up your self-guided tour map when you sign in, return on an alternate route to Roosevelt Park or just relax and bench race (A.K.A. B.S.) with friends in Roosevelt Park. At 5 p.m. there will be a draw for Poker Cards in Roosevelt Park. At 6 p.m. Poker Run winners will be announced in Roosevelt Park. Then at 8 p.m. stay for the musical “Rock of Ages” presented by the Fort Totten Little Theater in Roosevelt Park on the Devils Lake Elks Galleger Band Shell stage.

See www.forttottenlittletheater.com for more information on the musical. If you are interested in this part of the day’s event, reply to Stan so you can get the reduced rate group tickets. They need a count 10 days prior to July 11 - so by July 1?

All seating can be done while social distancing. Park accordingly, respect others’ space and bring your own lawn chairs!