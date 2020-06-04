Robert Bernard Kissel, Jr. died on May 29, 2020 at the Freeman Neosho Hospital. Robert is survived by his wife, Sandy Kissel, and two children. His daughter Kori Mathis, her spouse Shane Mathis, and their three children, Taylor, Jake, and Josh Mathis. His son Trey Kissel, his spouse Brandy Kissel, and their two children, Michael and Max Kissel. Two brothers; Greg and John Kissel, and his sister Kim Kissel.

Robert is preceded in death by his father, Robert Kissel, Sr., his mother, Marie Kissel, and his sister Gretchen Adamczyk.

If you would like to contact the bereaved in this time of mourning, you can write to 812 Spencer, Drive, Neosho, MO 64850. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to The Midwest Ear Institute.

Robert did not want a funeral service, but a celebration of life will be held a time/date TBD.