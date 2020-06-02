Several hundred people gathered in downtown Columbia to protest against police brutality Monday night in light of the death of George Floyd, starting at 7 p.m. and going well into the night.

What started out as only around 30 protesters grew to hundreds in a matter of hours.

Early on in the evening, a 25-year-old female was hit by a car while marching through the intersection of Providence and Broadway.

"The vehicle aggressively ran through the crowd, knocked her up onto his hood and windshield," said a protester who asked not to be named. "He continued to accelerate through that, throwing her off the side of the car, really hurting her leg."

She was transported by ambulance services to a local emergency room to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release from Columbia police.

Less than an hour later, another individual was hit in the intersection. Each incident ended with cars driving off and police and emergency services being called to the scene.

The 21 year-old individual reported she was on the west side of the intersection when a four-door sedan approached her, according to Columbia police. She said she asked the driver to turn the vehicle around, but he refused, police said. Medics were on the scene, but the individual refused treatment.

The driver was described as a white male with blonde/brown hair, according to police.

After the two incidents, protesters attempted to block traffic by placing cones and bricks from the sidewalk on the intersection.

A short while after protesting at the intersection, a much larger crowd gathered at the Columbia police station on Walnut Street. Protesters were holding signs, passing around water, blasting music and chanting. Many protesters reminded those around them to stick to peacefully protesting throughout the night, and eventually began their march around downtown Columbia once again.

On North Seventh Street, protesters came across a group of what seemed to be 10 police officers, one of whom had a tear gas canister in hand. Protesters began to move towards the officers, causing them to forcefully request all protesters to back up. Two officers joined the crowd in peacefully kneeling for a few short minutes and were met with cheers and applause from the crowd.

Columbia NAACP chapter president Mary Ratliff urged protesters to back away from the officers, and eventually the crowd dispersed into the streets and returned to the intersection of Broadway and Providence.

Upon returning to the intersection, a small group attempted to loot the Walgreens on Providence, which resulted in many pleas from most protesters asking for a peaceful night.

"We’re out here for peaceful reasons only. We are not looting anything, this is not why we are here," a protester told the Tribune.

Still, upon completing a lap around downtown Columbia, the protesters came to find that both of the doors to Walgreens had been broken by concrete rocks, according to an officer at the scene. No looting had occurred, the officer said.

Many protesters shared that they did not condone violence, and clarified why they had gathered on Monday night.

"I know why I’m here, and why I’m here is because I’ve been dealing with racism [for] all [of] my life." said a protester who went by the name of Demarco.

"[...] Without white people, we cannot get to the place that we want to be. Without Americans, we can’t get to the place that we want to be. We all got to know that we are one. Period."