It didn’t take long before the COVID-19 pandemic had its effect on the nation’s food industry and ag economy. Around the nation as well as right here in Devils Lake, North Dakota, where agriculture makes up something like 80 percent of the economy, as early as April, consumers were shocked to find grocery store shelves empty of the basics like eggs, beef, poultry and pork - just to name a few.

Numerous food producing or processing facilities temporarily closed as one by one the working conditions made social distancing, sanitizing hands and workspaces difficult or impossible. The number of positive cases of COVID-19 from some of these facilities was staggering. Amanda Johnson from Ag Resources located in Minnewaukan, ND, says their business hasn’t really changed much through the COVID-19 pandemic, “This is agriculture, we keep working no matter what!’

“If we stop, nobody eats,” she adds. Their business never closed its doors because agriculture is considered an essential business. She doesn’t see ag changing radically, either, as we go forward into whatever the “new normal” may be for the country. They are located in Benson County, where there have been very few cases of the virus identified, plus she pointed out their workforce is made up of younger people who are not particularly concerned about it.

Johnson said the biggest changes have been the trade and border issues, their sales reps make more telephone calls rather than meeting face-to-face with customers and those customers, rather than purchasing new equipment, are opting to rebuild and repair what they have. There has been more of a lag time in receiving orders, she added, and customers leave parts outside the building for repairs or replacing rather than bringing them inside the building. Theirs is a family-owned sole proprietorship that’s been in business since 1987. She called it a “short line implement dealership” providing support equipment to local farmers like augers and tillage equipment but not the big tractors and combines of the larger farm implement dealers.

Although some sales have suffered, specialized equipment sales - like special tillage equipment for wet conditions - have done exceptionally well. “It helps to be well diversified,” Johnson adds.

She is convinced agriculture will continue much as it has all along and looks forward to when trade resumes, because their business includes supplying farmers from neighboring Manitoba, across the border into Canada, less than two hours away. Already reeling from a couple of years where climate had adversely affected crop production, producers on the nation’s farms are now also faced with a diminishing market as restaurants and schools - their market sources - closed down as they discovered the virus in their midst.

Dairies around the country were said to be dumping trucks full of milk. Whole herds of pigs were being destroyed.

But also, many others stepped up to help during the pandemic donating their products to food banks, for example.

Others have taken to bringing their products directly to consumers selling frozen beef, pork and poultry in parking lots. Legislators have been working hard to include the nation’s farmers in programs, loans and support from the federal government. One of those is Senator John Hoeven, (R-ND), chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee and a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, who recently helped sponsored the Processing Revival and Intrastate Meat Exemption (PRIME) Act, legislation expanding ranchers’ ability to provide more locally-produced meat to consumers. It is a bipartisan, bicameral effort.

“Our ranchers are facing real challenges and we’re working to do all we can to support them,” Hoeven said.

“This is good for our producers, who will have additional options for processing and marketing their products and will help consumers have access to more locally-raised meat.” Apart from the pandemic, farmers in North Dakota have had some tough years recently, two years in a row where excess moisture and cooler weather hindered spring planting and fall harvest. Heavy snow, in some areas as many as 24 to 36 inches, too early in October of 2019, left most of the state’s corn crop in the fields over winter freeze-up.

Now that spring has finally come to the high plains, those farmers have had to get that old crop off before they even think about planting their 2020 crop. A long and slow winter thaw helped, but has it helped enough?

Many anticipate a sharp increase in farm bankruptcies is ahead. A statement by Anupa Sharma, assistant professor and Challey Institute Fellow from the NDSU Agribusiness and Applied Economics Department states, “The recovery out of the current trade depression will begin with and largely will depend on how fast and effectively the human health aspect of the crisis is addressed. After that, the economic recovery will depend not only on the speed and coordination of policy response across governments but also on what path (protectionism or globalization and equality) these policy measures set countries and institutions across the world for recovery.” All speculation aside, for most of us, what happens in the next few months and years ahead of us remains to be seen. Where agriculture is concerned, to echo Amanda Johnson, “This is agriculture, we keep working, no matter what.” This story is part of the Rebuilding America special national project by USA Today published Sunday, May 31, 2020.

