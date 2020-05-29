



A nude man at the Love’s Travel Stop on Wednesday was transported for an evaluation to the University of Missouri Psychiatric Center.

Boonville Police Department officers responded at about 11:14 a.m. to the truck stop on Missouri Highway 5. Officers felt the 32-year-old male may have had some mental health issues, according to an incident report.

The man agreed to be taken to the MU psychiatric unit. He is from Salt Lake City and no one was able to determine how he got to the truck stop, according to the report.

Boonville Police were on scene for around 26 minutes.