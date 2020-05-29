As of Friday, May 29 the death toll in North Dakota from COVID-19 is 59.

As of Friday, May 29 the death toll in North Dakota from COVID-19 is 59.

Positive COVID-19 Test Results

Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions. Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Burleigh County - 1 Cass County – 30 Grand Forks County – 3 Richland County – 1 Rolette County – 1 Stutsman County – 4



BY THE NUMBERS

89,599 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,894 total tests from yesterday)

69,453 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,199 unique individuals from yesterday)

66,933 – Total Negative (+1,160 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,520 – Total Positive (+40 unique individuals from yesterday)

Please note a case reported from Cass County ended up being from out of state.

1.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**





164 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

36 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

1,882 – Total Recovered (+89 individuals from yesterday)

59 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.



**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.





For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.







For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.