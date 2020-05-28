Virginia Mae (Plageman) Clark, 80, passed away May 21, 2020, at Transitions Care Facility in Tuscon, AZ.

Virginia Mae (Plageman) Clark, 80, passed away May 21, 2020, at Transitions Care Facility in Tuscon, AZ. Her remains will be brought “home” to Cando, ND, where she will find rest next to her husband. Due to COVID-19, there is no funeral, only a personal graveside visit by her sons. She was born Dec. 5, 1940, to Evelyn (Thompson) and Chester Plageman in St. Peter, MN, Nicolett County. While going through a divorce, she accepted a job in Church’s Ferry, ND, (1971), with Wayne Clark’s shorthorn steer farm. They married in 1972, welcoming their first son in 1973. They lost a son at birth between then and 1977, when their youngest was born into their lives. There was always a special place in her heart for their nearest neighbors on the next farm, Bill and Elaine Godman. Known to most as Ginny, this feisty woman raised both of her sons on her own after Wayne passed. She moved to San Manuel, AZ, to be closer to her family. Her faith was a large part of her life and her church family in Oracle, AZ, provided her support and comfort. She found joy in painting, collected painted ponies, enjoyed gardening and loved her dogs. Ginny was preceded in death by; her husband, Wayne; brother, Tom; son, Michael; and her parents, along with numerous dogs she had loved throughout her life including, Shadow and Duchess. She is survived by; sons, Norman (Denise) Clark of Mandan, ND, and Terry (Karlene) Clark of East Grand Forks, MN; grandsons, Wayne and Joseph; brothers, Donald (Barbara) Plageman (Mont.) and Robert Plageman (AZ); and sister, Beverly Dollard (Tenn.). As Ginny loved her dogs so much, her sons are asking that in lieu of cards or flowers, that a donation be made to your nearest animal shelter on her behalf.