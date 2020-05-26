Donations are now being accepted for the Vintage Market in Rolla.

The Vintage Market fundraiser sale will be held Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at Columbia College in Rolla. All proceeds will be donated to The Rolla Mission who provides support and services to a variety of people experiencing hardships in Rolla by offering free meals and a free laundromat year-round.

The Rolla Mission also provides emergency shelter in the winter.

Donations of artwork, antiques, furniture, vintage and contemporary accessories, jewelry, housewares, collections, and other pieces that someone can make a new memory with will be welcomed. Clothing donations will not be accepted for this fundraiser.

Investment Realty has donated space in its storage unit located in downtown Rolla at the corner of West 7th Street and North Main Street.

Anyone who would like to make a donation for the Vintage Market can call The Rolla Mission’s direct line (573) 308-5474. Staff will arrange a time to meet at the storage facility. Anyone with items they would like to have picked up can call the same line to arrange a date and time. This is a volunteer effort. With the COVID-19 factor, it may take longer than normal for volunteers to pick up donated items.