Richard Neukom, retiring strings instructor from Devils Lake Public Schools, was surprised Friday afternoon with a concert in his own back yard.

His students missed their farewell concert because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they brought their final selection to Neukom’s back yard - one last concert for their beloved teacher and mentor.

Neukom has taught in the Devils Lake System for 43 years and in that time created a strings program that was the envy of schools across the entire state.