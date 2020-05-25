Kavanaugh named to Capital dean’s list

Hannah Kavanaugh of Independence has been named to the president’s list at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. The list honors students who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85. Kavanaugh is a graduate of Fort Osage High School.

She also recently was named the outstanding flutist at the university.

Ruiz de Chavez names to Bob Jones dean’s list

Alexander Ruiz de Chavez, of Independence, a junior accounting major at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, was named to the dean’s list, which recognizes students who have earned a grade point average between 3.0 and 3.74.

Hill named to dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene

Michael Hill, of Blue Springs, a student at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, was named to the dean’s list, which recognizes students who have earned a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

Dozens of local students among Park graduates

These local students graduated from Park University earlier this month:

Bachelor of arts

• Kiara A. Loyd, Independence, psychology, graduate of Blue Springs High School.

• Makenzie Nickles, Independence, fine art, Blue Springs High School.

• Sonia E. Rios, Independence, athletic training.

• Stefanie Speers, Independence, organizational communication – magna cum laude, Truman High School.

Bachelor of music

• Jessica L. Tandy, Independence, strings performance – summa cum laude.

Bachelor of science

• Cassidy R. Barnett, Blue Springs, accounting, Blue Springs High School.

• Jennifer Boman, Blue Springs, management/human resources – magna cum laude, Raytown High School.

• Stefanie Speers, Independence, organizational communication – magna cum laude, Truman High School.

• Kori A. Cheatham, Blue Springs, management.

• Angella Curd, Oak Grove, management – magna cum laude, Oak Grove High School.

• Fatima F. Figueroa, Grain Valley, business administration/management – summa cum laude.

• Elisabeth Fleischmann, Grain Valley, biology – summa cum laude.

• Jamie Chloe Gerhart, Pleasant Hill, business administration/corporate financial management, Blue Springs High School.

• Kimberly S. Harris, Olathe, social psychology – cum laude, Blue Springs South High School.

• Stephen Hill, Independence, management/healthcare, Raytown High School.

• Alexander B. Johnson, Raytown, interdisciplinary studies, Raytown High School.

• Marcus D. Johnson, Kansas City, fitness and wellness, Blue Ridge Christian School.

• Heather N. Kullman, Olathe, accounting – magna cum laude, Raytown High School.

• Bayleigh Hannah Ledbetter, Independence, business administration/logistics, Fort Osage High School.

• Chael Liam Alexander Loftis, Independence, biology, Truman High School.

• Anissa M Manuleleua, Independence, business administration/management – cum laude, William Chrisman High School.

• Monica L. McCoy, Independence, management/human resources.

•Jesse J. Patrick, Independence, information and computer science/computer science and software development.

• Jack Daniel Phelps, Greenwood, business administration/management – cum laude, Blue Springs High School.

•Marina Vasilia Rios, Independence, biology – magna cum laude, Fort Osage High School.

• Cristal Rodriguez, Independence, social psychology.

• Connor G. Salva, Blue Springs, business administration/management – summa cum laude, Blue Springs High School.

• Brian E. Smith, Fort Worth, Texas, business administration/human resource management, Fort Osage High School.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

• Madison Tori Hart, Independence, cum laude, Blue Springs High School.

• Anna Grace Witherell, Independence, magna cum laude, Center Place Restoration School.

Bachelor of Social Work

• Sarah Beth Graham, Kansas City, magna cum laude, Truman High School.

Master of Arts in Communication and Leadership

• Kelsey O. Dougherty, Blue Springs.

Master of Business Administration

• Kathleen Marie Andrew, Blue Springs, management accounting.

• Holly R. Beyer, Lee’s Summit, human resource management, William Chrisman High School.

• Andrea L. Detel, Lee’s Summit, business administration, Raytown High School.

• Susan Kinne, Liberty, business administration, Blue Springs South High School.

• Jacob R. Ramirez, Independence, business administration.

• Kyle Heath Schlappi, Blue Springs, finance, Blue Springs South High School.

Master of Education

• Kelsey Linnette Davis, Independence, language and literacy/literacy education-special reading.

• Shelly Gifford, Blue Springs, teacher leadership/urban education.

• Shakiera J. Harris, Liberty, teacher leadership/urban education, Raytown High School.

• Jennifer Marker, Kansas City, teacher leadership/urban education, Blue Springs High School.

• Tiffanne Mason, Independence, teacher leadership/urban education, Truman High School.

• Trevis McKenzie, Blue Springs, teacher leadership/urban education.

• Francisco Javier Santiago, Blue Springs, language and literacy/literacy education-English for speakers of other languages.

• Amy J. Wedgeworth, Independence, teacher leadership/urban education, Raytown High School.

Master of Healthcare Administration

• Traci Y. Green, Independence, project management, Blue Springs High School.

• Navadene F. Harris, Grain Valley, healthcare administration. Also earned a graduate certificate in health services management and leadership.

Master of Social Work

• Rachelle Lynn Brown, Grain Valley.

• Jessie Lee Campbell, Independence.

• Madison Cramer, Independence.

• Corbie Lynn Krogman, Independence, Van Horn High School.

• Elijah Watkins, Independence, Van Horn High School.

• Anna Elizabeth Wimmer, Kansas City, Raytown High School.