Like everything else this spring, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman’s plans for promoting a $20 million bond issue.

Once again, the district has figured out how to borrow additional money without increasing the taxes charged property owners to retire the debt. For the election, originally set for April 7 but moved to next Tuesday as the contagion spread through the state, Stiepleman had planned around 100 informational presentations to civic groups.

He canceled most of them. He did make an online video conference presentation at a League of Women Voters forum recently, he said.

The biggest item for bond issue is a $7.5 million building addition. Russell Boulevard Elementary School was identified as the school to receive the addition at a meeting of the school board’s Long Range Facilities Planning Committee, but Stiepleman subsequently said that and addition to Battle Elementary School still was being considered.

Enrollment data would determine which school addition he would recommend to the school board, he said.

There’s $6 million in renovations to Jefferson Middle School, including construction of a gym, an elevator and other measures to improve student accessibility. The project will overlap with a $6 million project at Jefferson from the 2018 bond issue approved by voters.

If approved by voters, the bond issue would also provide $3 million for high school athletic fields; $2 million for accessibility improvements around the district; and $1 million for safety and security.

“The decisions we make today have implications for future generations,” Stiepleman said. “Future generations will appreciate the proposed elevator at Jefferson Middle School. They will appreciate the addition to an elementary school. Just as we have been grateful for the investments of previous generations.”

Another bond issue on the ballot next Tuesday would finance $3.5 million in construction in the Sturgeon School District in northeast Boone County.

Labeled Proposition KIDS, for Keep Improving District Schools, the plan calls for replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the high school gym.

Security improvements include upgraded door security, ballistic film applied to windows and new building and bus radios and repeaters.

Vocational agriculture and weight training rooms will be added.

The plan also calls for paving gravel parking areas and resurfacing the K-8 parking lot.

The sequence of some of the projects has changed because of the election postponement.

An independent steering committee has ramped up its social media campaign, said Sturgeon Superintendent Geoff Neill.

“We hit pause on promoting the bond issue in March and April,” Neill said. “This was done to make sure the information coming from our district was based on providing services and instructional opportunities to our students.”

The district was trying to be sensitive to family needs in a stressful time, Neill said.

"Beginning in May, we started putting information out as a district to inform patrons of the change in election dates, ballot location and voting information from our three counties and we have published informational content on our website and social media.,“ he said.

Both the Columbia and Sturgeon bond issues require four-sevenths majority, or 57.1 percent, to pass.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Boone County. Anyone wishing to avoid the polls on election day can vote absentee at the Boone County Government Center in Columbia.

