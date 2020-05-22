Numbers continue to climb.

Numbers continue to climb.

Positive COVID-19 Test Results

Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Burleigh County - 2 Cass County – 74 Eddy County – 6 Emmons County – 1 Grand Forks County – 1 Griggs County – 1 Richland County – 1 Ward County – 1 Williams County - 3

BY THE NUMBERS 77,447 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,477 total tests from yesterday)

62,830 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,551 unique individuals from yesterday)

60,513 – Total Negative (+1,463 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,317 – Total Positive (+90 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was determined that one case from Cass was from out of state and one case from Cass was determined to be a false positive.

3.6% – Daily Positivity Rate Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

147 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday) 39 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

1,405 – Total Recovered (+65 individuals from yesterday)

52 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated. For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard. For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. ________________________________________________________________________________ For more information, contact: Joint Information Center PHONE: (701) 328-8222 | EMAIL: ndjic@nd.gov