Normally the Devils Lake High School Prom is held in late April.

To keep prom attendees safe and provide after-hours fun, there is normally a Post Prom Party where students enjoy themselves with games and prize drawings.

However, 2020 is anything but normal.

Camp Firebird was this year's answer to the Post Prom Party and it was held outdoors in the Lake Region State College parking lot Wednesday evening, May 20.