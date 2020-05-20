The wait hopefully won't be too much longer for shoppers wanting to get inside Osage Beach's new Old Navy store.

The store originally planned to open April 6, but due to COVID-19 concerns was postponed. Now, we Missouri reopening and slowly dialing down public restriction, a new opening date has surfaced.



Store Strategy and Operations leader Danny Briese provided the following quote when asked about the possible opening date:

"We are currently looking at how and when we will open the Osage store for business. It will most likely be mid-July based on what I know today. Our opening process will take several additional weeks due to CDC guidelines and we also will need some time to evaluate and address training and hiring for this location," Briese said.

When an official date has been selected, check back here for full hours and dates of operation.