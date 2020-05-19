





Moberly’s annual heritage festival, Railroad Days, is scheduled this year for June 17-20. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival could be canceled or held in a limited capacity, depending on county and state guidelines in the coming weeks.

The Moberly City Council approved a request Monday to close the streets for the festival, but city officials recognize the final decision will have to wait on an updated reopening plan from the state.

“Once we see phase two, I think the county is going to look at that and what’s going on in our communities,” City Manager Brian Crane said.

City staff will then make a recommendation to either follow state regulations or create more stringent guidelines, he said.

Even if Railroad Days ultimately is approved, social distancing guidelines likely are to be enforced at the festival.

“We still should emphasize we expect that to happen,” council member Cole Davis said. “You see a lot of places opening now and they’re violating the guidelines with big crowds and clustering. We want to avoid that.”

The social distancing guidelines likely will be enforced by the Randolph County Health Department with some help from city staff, Crane said.

“We’re going to really lean on state and county health officials to guide our activities,” he said. “As long as the events that are being planned in or hosted in Moberly can adhere to the guidelines, that is what we’re going to be looking for.”

The council also moved forward or approved several other projects, including a purchase and installation agreement to build a pavilion structure at Depot Park.

The pavilion costs about $109,000, $40,000 of which is coming from the Moberly Rotary Club. The project is scheduled for the 2020-2021 budget year, which begins in July. The city is seeking bids to build a restroom structure at Depot Park along with a pavilion.

The city moved forward on the Demolition Block Grant project, which ultimately will see the demolition of 65 blighted houses in Moberly. The council approved a bid with Agee Plumbing for $7,000 to disconnect utilities from the first batch of 22 houses in the project.

“This has been moving along faster than expected, but still takes more time to see progress than I am sure any of us like,“ Public Works and Community Development Director Tom Sanders wrote in his monthly report. ”I anticipate we will be bidding out the first round of 23 houses [for demolition] in June.“

ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com