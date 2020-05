It's official, Stan Orness says this year's Devils Run will not take place.

It's official, Stan Orness says this year's Devils Run will not take place.

Thanks to the restrictions necessary for safety in the VOCID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Devils Run Car Show and Rod Run will not take place.

If you've already sent in your registration, Orness hopes you'll just "let it ride" and come to the 2021 Devils Run instead.