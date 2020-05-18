



Cases of COVID-19 exponentially jumped Tuesday in Audrain County after the county health department confirmed 11 new cases.

Nine were were traced to hog farms in Thompson and Paris, which adds to the four cases confirmed Monday by the Audrain County Health Department.

All active case patients are under quarantine. This brings the county’s total cases to 17, with 16 active.

This is the biggest jump in cases in the county to date. The first case was confirmed April 18. That patient has recovered. The second case was confirmed May 9 and still is active.

Approximately 375 Audrain County residents have been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. Of those tested, 358 were negative.

Other rural Missouri counties have faced considerable COVID-19 outbreaks. Saline County is considered a rural hotspot. It has 253 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.

Meat processing facilities in Missouri have either had to shut down or reduce output amid facility outbreaks, including in Saline and Moniteau counties. Triumph Foods in St. Joseph had nearly 500 employee test positive, many without symptoms.

