Boonville residents in Rustic Acres Subdivision in the area of Wingate Drive, Smith Street and Rex Court are now under a 48-hour boil order due to water line repairs in those neighborhoods.

Water was shut off 1 p.m. Monday so city staff could repair leaking water lines.

Water should be boiled for at least three minutes before before drinking, for food preparation or for brushing teeth. Water should be allowed to cool sufficiently before drinking.

Ice cubes from automatic ice makers should be discarded. Any new ice cubes should be made from boiled water. Dishes can be disinfected by immersion for at least one minute in tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Bathing water generally does not need to be boiled.

For more information call the Boonville Public Works Department at 660-882-5257.