Lake Region District Health Unit, in collaboration with the North Dakota Department of Health and with support from the North Dakota National Guard, will host a drive through COVID-19 testing event in Devils Lake. Testing will take place on Sunday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Devils Lake High School parking lot, 1601 College Drive North, Devils Lake.

Lake Region District Health Unit, in collaboration with the North Dakota Department of Health and with support from the North Dakota National Guard, will host a drive through COVID-19 testing event in Devils Lake. Testing will take place on Sunday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Devils Lake High School parking lot, 1601 College Drive North, Devils Lake.

From College Drive turn onto 14th St. NW then onto 5th Ave. NW. You will be directed to one of the four (4) testing lanes. The testing is targeted for Ramsey County residents between the ages of 20-49. The test at this event is a point in time test, if a person was tested in the early stages of the infection while incubating the virus or exposed to the virus after they were previously tested, they could then later test positive for COVID-19. Therefore, those that have previously tested negative are invited to be tested again.

You will be asked to fill out a brief informational form while in your car. Bring pens and a hard writing surface for paperwork. When instructed, hold the form against your closed window so that it can be copied by staff. No pens, paper or such can be passed from inside or outside of your car for everyone’s protection. Wear masks if possible. If asked to roll down your window, we will remain 6 feet away. Additional event details:

• The goal of the event is to test 400 people.

• There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.

• The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time in line may be longer.

• Those with a positive result will be notified by phone within 24-72 hours.

• Those with a negative result will be notified by phone within 48-72 hours, depending on when results are available from the NDDoH Laboratory.

• Testing may be oral or nasal, depending on availability of testing supplies. Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.

• Those participating in testing must be between the ages of 20 and 49.

For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the NDDoH Hotline at 1-866-207-2880 from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7days/week or Lake Region District Health Unit at 701-662-7035. , 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. Individuals that experience a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, can call Altru’s 24/7 screening hotline at 701-780-6358, or call your healthcare provider prior to going to the healthcare facility.

For more information and additional resources visit: https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus *Visit Lake Region District Health Unit Facebook page for the latest testing information!