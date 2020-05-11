Rolla High School's Future Business Leaders of America students earned state titles as they competed in the virtual leadership conference against students that span the state.

The Rolla High School Future Business Leaders of America team was also honored as a Gold Chapter of the state of Missouri at the competition.

Jeremy Haberman, Rolla High School’s Future Business Leaders of America Advisor, said students had been preparing for the competition throughout the year and were disappointed that they could not attend in person.

However, students did phenomenally well at the virtual competition. Haberman said the students competed under the most rigorous of conditions, with adapted testing and performance components.

Haberman said, “This was a special group of students this year, and I feel very fortunate to have been their advisor. I know that all of you will join me in congratulating these extraordinary students in their accomplishments.”

He added he was thoroughly pleased and proud of the following students who placed at the state level:

— Pearl Daugaard earned first place in Introduction to Business and eighth place in Introduction to Business Communication.

— Jessica Kimball earned first place in Organizational Leadership.

— David Rogers earned ninth place in Computer Problem Solving.

— Michael Miller, Wyatt Parks, and Thomas Van Hoose earned fifth place in Banking and Financial Systems.

— Lauren Blake, Hannah Fryer and Colin McEnaney earned sixth place in Hospitality Management.

— Fiona Giddens and Emma McKee earned fourth place in Marketing.

—Thomas Van Hoose, Daniel King, Caitlyn Kleffner and Jessica Kimball earned seventh place in Parliamentary Procedure.

— Stephanie Kim, Rachel Phelps and Helen Leventis earned sixth place in Website Design.

Haberman said, “I hope that all Bulldogs see that these students represent the very best that Rolla High School has to offer."