The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a grass fire near the Chillicothe Correctional Center at 12:13 p.m., on Saturday,

According to a press release from Captain Derrick Allen, crews were dispatched to a small grass fire on North U.S. Highway 65 near Kelly’s Fireworks and Chillicothe Correctional Center. Crews arrived on scene and found a grass fire about 50 yards behind Kelly’s Fireworks stand that had burned approximately ¼ acre.

A leaf blower and about 100 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire. No property damage occurred and the cause of the fire was undetermined, according to Allen. Crews left the scene at about 12:46 p.m.