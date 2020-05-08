Typically, this time of year brings sports banquets, award dinners and all kinds of events that end with a carry-in dinner. I always tried really hard at a school carry-in dinner because I wanted my kids to be proud of the dish I brought.

So one year, I decided to make a simple white cake. Who doesn’t love cake?

I took off early and things were looking good until I got to the egg part. What happened to all the eggs? I forced my egg-eating husband into an emergency trip to the store while I combined the rest of the ingredients (save the eggs), prepared my pan, preheated the oven and waited.

Just then, the doorbell rang and I found a neighbor asking to see my husband. My daughter, Mariah, home from school, walked in behind him, reminding me about the banquet that night. I offered our guest the opportunity to wait and he did, taking a seat in the living room. By then, I looked at my watch, thinking about that cake and wondering how long it takes to buy eggs?

My husband finally came home with a good excuse, and I left him with the visitor and went to the kitchen to add the eggs to the batter, the batter to the pan and the pan to the oven.

That was the plan, anyway.

In the kitchen, I found an empty batter bowl and no cake pan in sight. I yelled for Mariah, afraid I already knew what happened. She’d walked in from school, saw the prepared batter and the cake pan, thought I was distracted by the doorbell and that she would finish the job. Mariah poured the eggless batter into the pan, and popped it into the oven, even setting the timer. Yikes!

I pulled the pan from the oven and stared at it, trying to come up with a plan. The batter had begun firming up around the edges, but was still buttery in the middle. “Get me my mixer,” I barked to my accomplice, who had just walked into the kitchen.

“What are you going to do?” Mariah asked, her voice voicing her concern.

“I ran out of eggs and was waiting to add them. I think I still have time,” I said as I cracked the eggs and tossed them in the middle of the partially cooked batter.

“Mom,” I heard Mariah sputter. “No way this is going to work.”

“It will be fine,” I told her.

My daughter had heard these words before.

I was running short on time, so I put the beaters in the pan and skipped the first settings, jumping right to turbo speed. The beaters flew and so did the batter, spraying my face and hair, as well as the rest of the room. I fumbled to turn off the mixer expecting to hear, “I told you so.”

Instead, silence.

I peeked at my daughter wondering why she hadn’t made a sarcastic comment. There she was, standing right beside me with her mouth open, batter dripping from her nose and eyelashes.

Then it began.

“I can’t believe you did that! Why did you think that would work?" Mariah screeched.

Whine, whine, whine. I had no time for that; I had a cake to salvage.

I pushed my hair back and it stayed: cake batter hair gel! I abandoned the mixer and resorted to a spoon, stirring the eggs into the warm cake batter.

“Have faith,” I told Mariah. “Cake icing makes everything better.”

But not this time.

The cake was flat and clearly had scrambled eggs baked into the top. My daughter never said a thing, just opened the cabinet and got out several cans.

“Corn,” I sniffled. “I can’t take corn.”

“Mom,” she said. “We have to take a dish. Let’s take something that people can actually eat.”

“I just want you to be proud of me for something!” I wailed, looking around the kitchen at the batter-splattered cabinets and walls.

“I am proud of you,” my daughter exclaimed, wiping cake batter off my nose.

“No one does cake quite like you.”

At least I have that.

You can reach Lorry at Lorrysstorys@gmail.com.