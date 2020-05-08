Rebecca Louise Megorden Schilling, 75, passed away on April 16, 2020, at her home on Lake Andrusia, Cass Lake, MN, following a blood cancer diagnosis.

Rebecca Louise Megorden Schilling, 75, passed away on April 16, 2020, at her home on Lake Andrusia, Cass Lake, MN, following a blood cancer diagnosis. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Rebecca (Becky) was born on Sept. 6, 1944, to Reverend T.H. and Kathleen (Gunhus) Megorden in Crookston, MN. As a pastor’s kid she moved several times to congregations in Fosston, MN, Grafton, ND, Minot, ND, and Bemidji, MN. She had an exciting childhood and loved to sing in church, which provided a foundation for her lifelong relationship with our Lord and Savior. Later in life, Becky became a spiritual director, a Reiki healer and she practiced centering prayer every day. Becky graduated from Minot Model High School and Bemidji High School in 1962. She graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing, Duluth, MN in 1965 as a Registered Nurse (RN). Her passion for nursing was ignited there, where she was one of the few students who requested to work in the intensive care unit prior to graduation. Becky was proud of her time working in the emergency room at Hennepin County in Minneapolis, MN, teaching Cardiac Care at Mercy Hospital in Devils Lake, ND, and working in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, where she mentored RNs, medical students and medical doctors. In her retirement, she traveled on a medical mission to the Ukraine and organized the outpatient care department at Sanford in Bemidji. Becky married Gordon Overbo in 1969. They raised four children in Devils Lake and Forest Lake, MN, Kathleen (Guy) Kelm, Brainerd, MN, Sarah (Jeremiah) Johnson, Roseville, MN, David (Kristine) Overbo, Shoreview, MN and Revs. Daniel (Laura) Overbo of Volga, SD. Becky married her second husband, Robert Schilling in 1993 and became stepmother to Deborah (Tom Bundy) Schilling and Douglas (Susan) Schilling. She and Bob lived many years in Arden Hills, MN, later spending winters in Mesa, AZ, and summers at their home on Lake Andrusia. Becky loved sailing adventures with Bob and wonderful friends in the Apostle Islands, British Virgin Islands and Greece, although her favorite time spent on a boat was on the pontoon at Lake Andrusia with family and friends looking for eagles at sunset. Becky’s adventurous spirit led her and Bob on three Viking cruises and at the age of 72 she went skydiving over the Arizona desert. Becky was preceded in death by; her parents; and her husband, Bob. Becky leaves many behind to cherish her life and legacy; her children and stepchildren, grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Sara (Ben) Hansen, Charles Kelm, Grace (Robert) Ferdinandt, David and Tennyson Kelm, Sophia and Elizabeth Johnson, William and Olivia Overbo, Kyan, Easton and Micah Overbo, Claire Wigand, Jill Austin, Stewart Schilling; and nine step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by; her three siblings, Rev. Timothy (Judy) Megorden, Rachel (Terry) Hurni, Rev. Daniel (Mary) Megorden; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Becky always knew the Lord and her faith was a source of inspiration to others. During her final days, she often said,“I know exactly where I’m going and it’s going to be joyous!” Memorials are preferred to Incarnation Lutheran Church, Shoreview and the American Cancer Society.