Tyrel Alberts, age 47, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Fort Totten, ND. Family Visitation was on Sunday, May 3 at 5 p.m. at Angeline Alberts home, Fort Totten. Burial was on Monday, May 4 at noon at Raven Hill Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Fort Totten. Tyrel Christopher Alberts was born on Dec. 27, 1972, to Angeline Dunn and Christopher Alberts in Devils Lake, ND. Tyrel attended kindergarten and elementary school at Fort Totten. He started dancing in boys traditional and continued through high school. Tyrel graduated from Four Winds High School with the class of 1991. He attended Valley City State College. Tyrel started sun dancing at a young age. He stayed strong and stuck to his traditional way of life. Tyrel was looking forward to his 31st summer of sun dancing. Tyrel had a laugh that would lighten everyone’s day. He was a true friend to all. He will be forever in our hearts. Tyrel is survived by; his sons, Trevor Alberts and Stetson Alberts; sisters, Colleen Alberts, Alberta (Ted) Dunn, Alfreda (Robert) Charboneau; brothers, Terry (Anna) Dunn, Maynard Dunn, Calvin (Lolita) Dunn; Godparents, Tony and Vina McDonald; godchild, Bobbi Sue Charboneau; adopted sister, Ashley Ross; grandmother, Virginia Foot; uncle, Kenny (Flo) Dunn; aunts, Sally Cavanaugh, Winona Fox and Marie Martin and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by; his parents, Christopher (Buddy) and Angeline Dunn Alberts; sisters, Budene Alberts, Carrie Twohearts and Theresa Twohearts; brother, Ambrose Whiteman; grandparents, George and Alvina Alberts and Martin and Josephine Ross Dunn; aunts, Lyndia Alberts, Virginia Laneclotta, Emma Mallard Dunn, Rita Whitetail Dunn, Dorothy Whitetail Dunn, Caroline Whiteman Dunn and Vivian Spottedhorse Dunn; uncles, Allen Alberts, Quinten Alberts, Roger Alberts and Joseph Alberts; nephews, Aaron Dunn, Harlan Snell and Jarret Cook; and granddaughter, Kayleetha Georgeson.