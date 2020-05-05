Clinton Klein, 90, of Langdon, ND, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon.

Clinton Klein, 90, of Langdon, ND, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon. Clinton George was born March 20, 1930, (15 minutes after his twin brother, Clayton) in Gordon Township, Cavalier County, ND, to George and Anna (Fadenrecht) Klein. He attended school at Gordon School No. 1 through eighth grade then one year of high school in Alsen until it burned down. He then attended and graduated from Bethany Academy in Munich, ND. On April 11, 1959, he was united in marriage to Joyce McFadden in Devils Lake, ND. He and Joyce lived on a farm near Alsen, ND, where they farmed the land and raised their family until moving to Langdon about 16 years ago. Although they moved away from the farm, he was never more proud that his eldest son, Steve, took over the farm and was joined by his grandson, Tyler. Clinton was a member of the Rosehill Mennonite Church of rural Alsen and Emmanuel Evangelical Church in Langdon. He enjoyed singing and for many years was the tenor for the Rosehill Men’s Quartet. Clinton was a proud member of the Gideons. For several years he was a board member of the Alsen Farmers Elevator. Clinton was a man of faith, loving husband, proud father and grandfather and friend to many in several communities. He was known to never turn down a cup of coffee or a piece of pie. Very rarely was he not seen attending a local sporting event, play or concert. Surviving Clinton are; his children, Steve of Alsen, Sue (Jim) Allmer of Bismarck, ND, Sam (Ruth) of Lakeville, MN, Sherman (Jenny) of Farmington, MN, and Becky (Jeff) Pierskalla of Blaine, MN; grandchildren, Erica (James), Tyler, Spencer, Benjamin, Braden, Mitchell and Sydney; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by; his parents; wife, Joyce; and siblings, Arvelda (Elmer) Wiens, Clayton (Donalda) Klein, and Dorothy (Arthur) Ewert. All memorials can be directed to Cavalier County Cancer Crusaders. Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.