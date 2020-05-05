During the investigation, deputies located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the subject’s pockets. The male was placed under arrest and transported to the Camden County Jail.

On 04/30/20 deputies were in the area of Dodd’s Camp Road in Climax Springs on patrol. During this time, a deputy observed a suspicious vehicle backed into a private drive where the gate was closed. A male subject was sitting in the vehicle and deputies contacted him. During the investigation, deputies located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the subject’s pockets. The male was placed under arrest and transported to the Camden County Jail.

Donald L Vaughan Jr age 56 of Climax Springs was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a surety bond of $5000.00. Vaughan later bonded on the charges.