ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Saturday refused to block city officials from clearing a homeless encampment at a downtown park.

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk denied a request for a temporary restraining order filed by the ArchCity Defenders legal advocacy group, writing that their client, Ranata Frank, was unlikely to succeed in the underlying lawsuit.

In her 10-page decision, Pitlyk wrote that the city was not criminalizing homelessness or sleeping in public. At most, she said, they were taking action against an encampment in one location, because of their stated concern about a potential risk of spreading coronavirus. She also said city officials said they were not imposing on criminal penalties on those in the camps. And she said that housing was available for everyone currently living there, again statements from citing city officials.

"The Court cannot say that a temporary restraining order prohibiting the City from taking the steps it reasonably deems necessary to slow the spread of Covid-19 serves the public interest," Pitlyk concluded.

The case is not done, however. Pitlyk set another hearing for May 12.

In court testimony Friday, officials said they would begin moving willing residents of the camp into housing if the temporary restraining order was not issued. They would then clear the tents, and ask anyone left in the park after the 10 p.m. closing time to leave.

City officials had set a deadline of 10 a.m. Friday for the roughly 50 occupants of the park, saying that the encampment's crowded and unsanitary conditions risked spreading coronavirus. But they were blocked by the filing of the lawsuit Friday morning.

Frank's lawsuit says that she's been seeking a home since moving to St. Louis in November, and had signed up for space in a hotel three weeks ago but is still waiting for a bed. The suit says clearing the camp would conflicts with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says clearing encampments "can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers." And it says the eviction of Frank and others under threat of arrest would violate the 8th Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

It also seeks class-action status to represent others in the camp.

City officials insisted in court and court documents that they had arranged space in hotels and elsewhere for every occupant of the camp. They denied planning criminal charges or arrests, and said that camp residents had been offered coronavirus tests.