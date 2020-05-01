The University of Missouri has laid off almost 50 employees, including 32 from MU Health Care on Friday, as it starts to reduce its workforce to match lower revenues and state support.

The cuts at MU Health are needed to stem a dramatically reduced bottom line because services were curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The positions eliminated span multiple departments, including surgical services, clinic operations, the Missouri Orthopaedic Institute, operations and finance, spokeswoman Jesslyn Chew wrote in an email.

The layoffs elsewhere on campus are not being reported by division or department to protect the privacy of those involved, MU spokesman Christian Basi said. The university may report that information in the future as the numbers grow.

"We know this is a stressful time for our community as we work through one of the most significant challenges the university has faced in generations," read a message to the campus signed by UM System President Mun Choi, Provost Latha Ramchand and Vice Chancellor Rhonda Gibler.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure our employees are treated with respect and kindness as we make the decisions necessary to support Mizzou’s priority mission to serve our students and our state."

MU Health Care was in good financial shape when the 2019 fiscal year ended on June 30. The system reported patient revenue of $1.08 billion, up $71 million from the year before, and net operating income of $102 million.

On that date, MU Health Care had enough cash to operate for 209 days without any additional revenue.

According to figures provided by Chew, the operating margin of the hospital had fallen to 6 percent from 9.4 percent for the current fiscal year through the end of March, just as the pandemic was taking hold and a few weeks after MU Health Care curtailed services.

The available cash had fallen to an amount equal to 191 days of operations.

"Like so many other health systems across the country, we have been hit with economic challenges," Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care CEO, said in a news release. "Hundreds of inpatient beds have been unoccupied, non-emergent surgeries have been canceled, and clinic visits reduced significantly. We are forced to act quickly and decisively to ensure our long-term financial stability and growth moving forward. We have not taken these decisions lightly. Any impact to our workforce is painful for me as a leader and as a colleague."

Boone Hospital Center, the other major hospital in Columbia, has not cut any staff, spokesman Ben Cornelius wrote in an email.

The move comes after the MU School of Medicine announced it was cutting faculty pay by 10 percent through July 1. Medical school staff must take a 10 percent pay cut for three months, or a one-week unpaid furlough, based on department needs.

The university as a whole is preparing for budget cuts of 12.5 percent as administrators try to find money to cover an anticipated shortfall of $180 million out of a UM System operations budget of $2.4 billion. Each division has been given flexibility to determine how to achieve those savings.

The state withheld $36.9 million from the UM System and those cuts will be made permanent in the state budget for the year beginning July 1. And a decline in enrollment is likely, based on national surveys of students.

"It’s clear the effects of this crisis will present a long-term funding challenge for us and higher institutions across the country," Choi said. "Temporary measures will not address the budget situation or protect the mission of the university. We must respond in fundamental ways, re-evaluate our structure and invest in priorities that are important to our future. This will mean re-alignment, restructuring and loss of positions."

The university previously had cut pay for Choi, campus chancellors and deans by 10 percent through July 1 and many other administrators and athletics department coaches and administrators had also taken pay cuts. The university also set up a portal for employees to take voluntary pay cuts of up to 10 percent.

In a news release, and in the message to the campus, the university put numbers on the savings from salary reductions. The pay cuts to UM System leaders, senior administrators and other employees have saved $1.5 million and the voluntary pay cuts by other employees have saved $800,000.

The cuts will be decided in each department, rather than through the campus or system administration.

"Departments across the university are facing different financial situations, so each of their decisions will be specific to their circumstances," MU spokesman Christian Basi said. "We also know they are going to be affected at different times and different ways, so we don't expect to have a single announcement."

Hospital systems across the state and nation that have seen drop-offs in medical care other than for COVID-19 have made job cuts. The small Putnam County Memorial Hospital, for example, laid off 25 percent of its staff and put the rest on 32-hour schedules.

