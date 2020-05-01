Head Start centers serving children in 11 counties in central Missouri closed in mid-March, along with most other schools and agencies, and have been adjusting to the new reality since then.

“Our teachers are working remotely,” said Beth Vossler, Head Start director for Central Missouri Community Action.

Teachers are one part of the formula, with family success coaches filling another role. Typically, the coaches would visit families weekly to offer parenting tips, Vossler said. Now it’s done remotely.

“We are making weekly contact with the families,” Vossler said. “We are fortunate we have a few online platforms families are already accustomed to using.”

Phone calls are another method of communication, she said.

Head Start serves very low-income families with children from ages 6 weeks to 5 years, when children enter kindergarten. It also offers some prenatal services to expecting mothers.

In addition to working remotely, teachers are dropping packages on doorsteps, Vossler said. The packages contain markers, construction paper and other educational materials.

“Some teachers have gotten really creative doing YouTube videos of science projects they’ve come up with,” she said. “Our staff has really gotten creative on the education piece.”

When the Head Start centers will reopen is yet to be answered, Vossler said.

“We are right now making plans,” she said. “We’re basing our decision on state, county and city guidance. We’re also looking at the data. The CDC has a plethora of resources.”

The families Head Start serves were in difficult situations before the pandemic tanked the economy, Vossler said.

“It’s just been trying times,” Vossler said. “We’re all being impacted. It’s been stressful, but we’re trying to stay in good spirits. For the staff, I think our spirits are high, but it’s still a stressful situation. Change is hard, but change that happens constantly has been really difficult.”

She’s looking forward to some normalcy when children return to the centers, she said.

Central Missouri Community Action offers other services to low-income people. Its director, Darin Preis, said the organization is expecting some funding from the federal CARES Act.

The agency is able to provide rent subsidies when a person’s income declines, Preis said.

The agency isn’t able to do its weatherization program, because it requires home visits by staff to determine ways to make homes more energy efficient, he said.

“We’re still processing utility assistance applications as fast as we can,” Pries said.

The worst of the economic downturn may be yet to come, Preis said.

“We haven’t seen a real increase in demand,” he said. “I think most people are OK for now. I don’t think the real demands are going to hit until unemployment runs out in June or July.”

