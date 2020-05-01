Sirens and flashing lights accompanied a very special procession earlier this week.

Sirens and flashing lights accompanied a very special procession earlier this week, Monday, April 27 at 1 p.m., as the region’s First Responders; Devils Lake Volunteer Firefighters, Devils Lake Rural Firefighters; Emergency Medical Services, Lake Region Ambulance; Devils Lake Police Dept. and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Dept. processed from CHI St. Alexius Hospital to Eventide Heartland to Odd Fellows and to Eventide Downtown.

Wearing protective gear and practicing social distancing they applauded those men and women who work with the city’s most vulnerable in the hospital and long-term care facilities.