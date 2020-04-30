The North Dakota Joint Information Center has released the statistics from the April 29, 2020, briefing with Governor Doug Burgum.

The North Dakota Joint Information Center has released the statistics from the April 29, 2020, briefing with Governor Doug Burgum.

Counties with new positive cases reported today:

Burleigh County - 1

Cass County - 21

Grand Forks County - 7

Pembina County - 2

Stark county - 3

By the numbers there have been 27,460 total tested in ND, up 1,924 from the day before. Of those tested the total number of people who are negative for COVID-19 stands at 26,393, that’s up 1,890 from yesterday, the total positive are 1,067 up 34. Eighty five people in total were hospitalized, up three, but only 30 are currently in hospital.

The number of people in North Dakota who have recovered from COVID-19 stands at 458, up 21.

The total number of people who have died in North Dakota from the coronavirus is at 19. (For more on these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.)