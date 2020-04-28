According to the latest statistics, North Dakota lost two more people over the weekend to COVID-19.

The latest death was a woman in her 80s from Cass County who had underlying health conditions.

The report, issued Sunday, April 26, states that the new positive cases reported included:

•Cass County - 40

•Grand Forks County - 22

•Ransom County - 1

•Stark County - 1

In North Dakota 20,447 total have been tested, up 1,097 from Saturday. The total of negative tests are 19,580, up 1,033 from Saturday. There are 867 who have tested positive, up 64. Currently 71 people are hospitalized, up one. The number of people who have recovered is at 326, up 16 from Saturday.

The number of total deaths in North Dakota is 17. For the most update and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

An update from Monday, April 27 puts the North Dakota totals at 19 deaths, 942 total positive cases, 350 recovered, 23 currently hospitalized and 573 active confirmed cases of COVID-19.