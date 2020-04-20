Nelson leads eight players from the Lake Region selected to rosters.

The 2020 rosters for the North Dakota Lions All-star basketball series was announced this past Thursday and the Lake Region is well represented in this year’s contests with Devils Lake’s Justin Klein named the girls Class A head coach and state champion winning coach Rob Scherr of Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich named to head coach the Class B girls.

On the boys side, Four Winds-Minnewaukan’s Rick Smith was named the head coach of for the Class B team.

Mr. Basketball Grant Nelson leads eight players from the Lake Region to be named an all-star. Nelson will be joined by Indians Doug Yankton, Jr. and Dakota Prairie’s Tyler Loe in the boys games and Jes Mertens and Abby Johnson of Devils Lake, Callie Ronningen, Kaitlynn Scherr of the Cardinals and Latasha Bellile of the Indians in the girls game.

The annual series which pits Class A against Class B in a two-game format, is tentatively scheduled for July 13 at Bismarck Legacy and on July 14 at West Fargo.