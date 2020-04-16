After sheltering at home these last four weeks to avoid the spread of COVID-19 you may be looking for something to do.

After sheltering at home these last four weeks to avoid the spread of COVID-19 you may be looking for something to do.

Spring Cleaning: Here’s an idea to occupy the next few days. How about cleaning out that garage or attic and taking advantage of the special offerings through the City of Devils Lake and the Sanitation Department? Next week, April 20 through 24 the City Landfill will be open and free for all city residents by appointment 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. just call 701-662-7600, extension 1 to make an appointment. A picture ID showing your current address is required prior to dumping at the landfill at any time.

"Special Pickup: The following week, April 27 through May 22 the Residential Special Pickup will take place. Area 1 will be picked up the first week, April 27 through May 1. Area 2 will be picked up May 4 through 8. Area 3 will be picked up May 11 through 15. Area 4 will be picked up May 18 through 22. Check the map to see when “Special Pickup” is in your area.

Acceptable items for the Special Pickup are items such as carpet, toys, mattresses, furniture, construction debris, dried paint cans, ties (extra charge), appliances (extra charge for Freon), doors and windows. Please do not put out household garbage, liquids of any kind, TVs, microwaves, computer monitors or batteries. Separate glass items, like windows, so they can be hand loaded and avoid broken glass. Put smaller items in bags or boxes so they won’t blow away.