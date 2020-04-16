The Morgan County Health Center has confirmed its second positive case of COVID-19. The patient's identity will remain confidential, therefore, we will not be releasing any personal information.

It is important that each and every one of us continue to practice preventative measures to help decrease the spread. There measures, as outlined by the CDC, include: avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, proper hand washing, cleaning frequently and staying home when sick.

The Morgan County Health Center has notified this individual and is currently working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to conduct an investigation in an effort to identify any individual that may have come in close contact.

The Morgan County Health Center is taking necessary precautions to keep out patients and community safe and will continue to diligent monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow CDC guidelines to help protect the public health and limit spread of this infection.

We highly encourage, if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with it, call you healthcare provider before seeking care.

As more cases are reported to MCHC, we will update the cases on out Facebook page and website.

If you have questions, please consult a factual source, such as www.heatlh.mo.gov/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov. The community can also call the DHSS 24-hour hotline 877-435-8411 or Morgan County Health Center to address questions or concerns related to the virus.