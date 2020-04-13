The police department would like to remind everyone to keep their homes and vehicles locked during the night.

Press release for April 12

2:38 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Mohawk to follow-up on an active investigation.

3:40 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of S. Woodrow to follow-up on an active investigation.

6:07 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for a child custody issue. Officers advised the subject of her options.

7:19 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Park Lane for check well-being. Officers located the subject who was told to contact a family member.

7:43 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for an unwanted subject at the residence. Officers contacted the suspect and asked her to leave the residence.

8:30 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Calhoun and Webster for a physical domestic. Officers arrested a male subject who was fully processed.

Officers have been following up on several cases of burglaries and vehicle break-ins. The police department would like to remind everyone to keep their homes and vehicles locked during the night. Do not leave valuables in your vehicles if they are parked out in the open. The Chillicothe Police Department would like to thank everyone for there co-operation during this difficult time.

Press release for April 11

6:43 a.m., Officers responded to the 1600 block of SpringHill Street for check well-being. The subject was in need of medical attention and was transported to the hospital.

8:11 a.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Calhoun for a civil issue. Subjects were advised of there options.

12:45 p.m., Officers responded to 1500 block of Bryan Street for suspicious activity. Officers did not locate the subject.

1:30 p.m., Officers responded to 600 block of Walnut for a possible stealing report. Further investigation is to continue is this case.

3:40 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a stealing report. Officers located the suspect who was arrested for shoplifting. They were fully processed and released with a municipal citation.

9:49 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Lambert for a suspicious vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and driver. The subject was waiting for a friend to return home.

10:04 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Dickenson for loud music. Officers asked that the music be turned down.