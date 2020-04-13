Officials are investigating after a man's dead body was found Friday in a mid-Missouri pond.

JEFFERSON CITY — Officials are investigating after a man's dead body was found Friday in a mid-Missouri pond.

Miller County Sheriff's Department deputies on Friday went to the pond after a man reported finding a body floating in a pond on his Miller County property, Jefferson City television station KRCG-TV reported.

Deputies found a dead man but couldn't determine his age, cause of death or how long he had been in the pond.

The Boone County Medical Examiner's office is scheduled to perform an autopsy this week.