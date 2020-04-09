Drive past the ND State Highway Department Devils Lake office at 316 6th St. S. and you will see a trailer parked in the driveway for donations.

Drive past the ND State Highway Department Devils Lake office at 316 6th St. S. and you will see a trailer parked in the driveway for donations. It arrived Wednesday, April 8 and will remain there for at least one month, perhaps longer if donations continue to come in.

What are they looking for? According to the District Engineer Wyatt Hanson the local NDDOT office is partnering with the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) to collect needed COVID-19 medical materials.

•N95 masks (3M, 1860 and 1860s)

•Surgical masks

•Level 3 or 4 isolation gowns

•Tyvek suits •Face shields (medical grade)

•Ventilators

•Examination gloves

•Hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol)

•Infrared thermometers

•Stethoscopes

•Other (please describe)

Donated items must be within expiration dates, of medical quality and in original, unopened manufactured packaging.

The trailer is open during the day Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays only from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Inside there are forms for you to fill out if you can help. Make sure to fill out a copy for your records to keep and one to leave with your donation.

Hanson adds that as donations come in the Civil Air Patrol will help distribute the items to the areas in North Dakota where it is needed the most.