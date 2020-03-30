Small business owners who have suffered economic impact related to COVID-19 can learn about disaster loans through free webinars offered by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Missouri University of Science and Technology, SBDC at State Fair Community College and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The webinars will cover information about U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and feature experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Missouri Small Business Development Centers. A question-and-answer session follows each webinar presentation.

Three times are available for the webinars. People can attend via computer, phone or Zoom app. Registration is required, but attendees should only register for one section. There is no cost to attend these webinars.

• 9-10 a.m. Thursday, April 2, register at https://bit.ly/SBAwebinar1

• 9-10 a.m. Thursday, April 9, register at https://bit.ly/SBAwebinar2

• 9-10 a.m. Thursday, April 16, register at https://bit.ly/SBAwebinar3

Missouri S&T’s SBDC provides business counseling and assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses in the areas of management, new business creation, business acquisition, business sales, marketing, financial analysis, human resources, operations management, succession planning and technology commercialization. Most services are provided at no cost.

SBDC is a University of Missouri Extension partner and part of the Missouri SBDC statewide network, which is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. For more information about workshops, resources and programs offered by Missouri S&T’s SBDC, visit ecodevo.mst.edu.

For more information, contact Karen Leatherman, business development specialist for the SBDC at leathermank@mst.edu or 573-341-4551.