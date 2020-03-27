Under age subjects were caught with drugs and alcohol while speeding.

Press release for March 26

1:21 a.m., Officer spoke with subject on the phone, that had questions about harassment. Officer explained it to the subject and explained options.

2:08 a.m., Report of fire in the area of Grandview and Northwood Terrace. The fire was observed to have been put out before the officer’s arrival.

8:44 a.m., Report of suspicious vehicle in the 2600 block of Fair Street. Officers located the vehicle and spoke to the occupant. The subject just sitting in the vehicle. There was no report.

10:06 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Accidental activation by subject making delivery.

1:39 p.m., Officer spoke on phone to a subject that had been receiving threats from their ex-spouse. Officer explained options to the subject.

1:50 p.m., Officer was out in the 1000 block of Graves Street to pick up recovered property.

1:56 p.m., Officers spoke to a subject, who represents a financial business, in reference to a piece of residential property that had been unlawfully entered. While speaking to the subject, they wanted to make us aware that they check the residence in the 900 block of Bryan Street to make sure the property and the house have not been disturbed or altered. While checking the location on this date, they observed an unsecured door and observed that the structure had been entered. Nothing was reported as missing. A report was generated.

2:25 p.m., Report of suspicious acting subject in the 500 block of S. Washington Street walking in and out of traffic. Subject was located at taken to their residence.

3:52 p.m., Officers witnessed a white Lincoln MKS traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 west of the U.S. Highway 65 exit at excessive speed. Officers initiated a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 36 and Mitchell Avenue. Upon investigation, Officers noted the smell of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found a substance believed to be marijuana and containers of alcohol. Officers seized the marijuana and the alcohol, as the subjects were under 21 years old. The subjects were then cited and released with a court date.

4:17 p.m., Officers received information that a local restaurant may have been violating the county/city wide restrictions that were set in place in regard to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The establishment was contacted and reminded of the requirements that are in place for everyone’s safety and to keep the possible spread of the virus to a minimum. Everyone is reminded that the outbreak is very serious and to please comply with requirements and do their part to help with this situation.

4:46 p.m., Officer was out in the 100 block of W. Business Highway 36 to remove debris from the roadway.

4:47 p.m., Officers spoke with subject at the police department that was having property and family issues. The situation was handled by officers. No report.

5:10 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of St. Louis Avenue on a report of possible animal abuse to a dog. The suspect was contacted and no evidence of abuse was observed to the animal. No report at this time.

10:45 p.m., Officers checking on suspicious vehicle in the 2600 block of N. Fair Street. Subject was contacted by officers and no illegal activity was observed. No report.

On March 26, the Chillicothe Police received 70 calls for service.