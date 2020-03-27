Testing by appointment to begin March 30 at Parkway Center in Osage Beach

Lake Regional Health System has announced it will begin drive-thru testing for COVID-19 on Monday, March 30. Testing will be done by appointment only; no walk-ins will be accepted. Patients also must have a physician’s order, in accordance with state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The drive thru testing site, which utilizes the health system’s emergency preparedness response trailer, has been established at the Parkway Center, 5816 Osage Beach Parkway, in Osage Beach.

“We are refining our process during the weekend to ensure we can provide a safe, convenient experience for our patients,” said Dane Henry, FACHE, chief executive officer of Lake Regional Health System. “We want to do this well, in a way that does not leave patients waiting in long lines in their cars or potentially exposing others to illness.”

Since the COVID-19 health crisis began, Lake Regional has been following the strict testing guidelines established by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC. These guidelines prioritize testing of people in immediate need, including those sick enough to be hospitalized and individuals who have underlying health conditions, like heart and lung disease.

During the past week, more testing supplies and laboratory options have become available to health care providers, making more testing possible.

“We know there are people with mild to moderate symptoms who want testing because they are concerned about infecting their loved ones and others,” Henry said. “Lake Regional has been planning and working toward making testing more accessible to more people in our community for weeks. And, we believe this model is sustainable and scalable to meet demand.”

Henry said the health system appreciates the support of Bill Ezard, owner of the Parkway Center, and the Osage Beach Police Department, who were instrumental in establishing this convenient location for the community. He also said it’s important to note that the businesses located in the center remain open.

COVID-19 Testing Process

Beginning Monday, March 30, patients seeking testing should follow this process.

Step 1: If you’re feeling sick, get screened. Call your doctor’s office or Lake Regional’s 24/7 nurse call line at 573-348-7419. If you don’t have symptoms, you won’t be tested.

Step 2: If you meet testing criteria, your provider will schedule a virtual visit.

Step 3: If your provider orders a test, Lake Regional’s Parkway Testing Center will call you to schedule an appointment within 24 hours for drive-thru testing.

Remember:

· You must have a physician’s order.

· Visits must be scheduled.

· No walk-in testing will be offered.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, as well as CDC guidelines for self-quarantine and social distancing, visit lakeregional.com/Covid19.