The food program will continue through the extended closure.

Schools within the Chillicothe R-II School District will remain closed through April 24, according to a press release Friday afternoon.

In a posting to the district’s website, Superintendent Dan Wiebers notified school staff and parents of the extended closure due to COVID-19. The notice emphasized that the district’s food program would continue through the closure.

The announcement reads:

“The Chillicothe R-II School District continues to monitor the spread of the COVID-19 virus. After consultation with neighboring school districts, the Chillicothe R-II School District will extend its closures until Friday, April 24, with the hopes of having students return on Monday, April 27. District officials will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation so we can lift our closure as soon as it is safe for everyone.

The meal program will continue in its current form through April 24. Those interested in signing up for meals, should visit the Chillicothe R-II website or call 660-646-4566. Those already signed up for the program will continue to receive their meals.

Chillicothe R-II will continue to the Flexible Learning Plans that were implemented on March 17. If you have questions about the educational offerings, please reach out to your children’s teachers via email.

For our families whose children receive special education services: If your child’s annual IEP meeting was to be held between March 17th and April 24th, your child’s case manager will contact you soon to schedule this meeting via phone conference call or video conference.

All buildings will remain closed until further notice.”

As of 2 p.m., today, there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County.

The Livingston County Health Department reminded residents that when a test in Livingston County is positive, the department will release the finding as soon as it can.

“While we don't have official confirmation of any cases of coronavirus locally, we should all be following social distancing orders in the case that it is circulating and just hasn't been caught by a test yet.

The Health Center WILL ABSOLUTELY LET THE PUBLIC KNOW as soon as we have a positive test. We are just as anxious as you are to know the true scope of the pandemic here in our own county. Until then, live like the virus is everywhere and take precautions to protect yourself, your loved ones and the community,” the post reads.