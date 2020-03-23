Cooper County Sheriff

John Gene Torres, 50, Boonville, arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with child abduction. Bond set at $20,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Charles K. Flick, 47, Franklin, arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with failure to appear on original possession charge. Bond set at $448 cash only. He remains in custody at CCDC.

Troy E. Obanion, 47, California, arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with driving withouth a seat belt. Bond set at $150 cash only. He remains in custody at CCDC.

Zachary T. Fisher, 25, Sedalia, arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with failure to appear on original possession charges. Bond set at $10,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody at CCDC.

Michael W. Danner, 60, Blackwater, arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of w. Bond set $75,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody at CCDC.

Andrew B Michael, 36, Marshall, arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with manufacture of a controlled substance within 2000 feet of school or college. Bond set at $15,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Manuel A Cardenas-Fernandez, 34, Olathe, Kansas, arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with possession of controlled substance. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. He remains in custody at CCDC.

Boonville PD

Warrant Arrests

Courtney Leigh Wolf, 26, Boonville, two Cooper County Warrants at CCDC for failure to appear for a stop sign violation with bond set at $100 cash only and failure to appear on a defective equipment violation with bond set at $135 cash only.

Angela Tarek Embark, 29, Boonville, driving while license revoked/suspended and speeding (44/30). Taken to CCDC with bond set at $617cash or surety.

Troy Todd Kitchen, 51, Huntsville, three Cooper County Warrants for failure to appear for no insurance, failure to register a motor vehicle and speeding. Taken to CCDC with bond set at $1300 cash only.

Santiago Gonzalez-Romero, 24, Sedalia, operating a vehicle without a valid drivers license — second offense and failure to provide proof of insurance. Taken to CCDC on a 24-hour hold with bond set at $188 cash or surety.

Brandon Paul Oakes, 34, Booneville, second-degree domestic assault and first degree endangering the welfare of a child. Taken to CCDC with bond set at $15,000 cash or surety.

Peter S. Swartzentruber, 26, Glasgow, driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. Taken to CCDC with bond set at $1,000 cash or surety after a Cooper County Warrant was issued and served.

Mariah Haley Anderson, 21, Boonville, possession of marijuana and failure to register a motor vehicle. Taken to CCDC for a print and release.

Andrew Brian Michael, 36, Boonville, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture of a controlled substance. Taken to CCDC on a 24 hour hold with bond set at $20,000 cash or surety.

Colin R. Walker, 31, Boonville, transported to CCDC where he was served an outstanding Boonville Municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on original charge of peace disturbance. Bond set at $138 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Reynaldo Martinez, 43, Boonville, transported to CCDC where he was charged with fourth-degree domestic assault. Bond was set at $1,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

24-hour holds

Courtney M. Thomas, 38, Boonville, transported to CCDC where she was charged with fourth-degree domestic assault. Bond was set at $1,500 cash or surety. She remains in custody.

Accidents

March 13, one tractor-trailer accident at Love's Travel Plaza, 2501 W. Ashley Rd. No reported injury.

March 14, two tractor-trailer accident at Love's Travel Plaza, 2501 W. Ashley Rd. No reported injury.

March 16, two-vehicle accident in front of the Boonville High School, 1 Pirate Dr. Minor injuries reported, no arrests.

March 18, two-vehicle accident at Casey's North, 915 Main St. No reported injury.