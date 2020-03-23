The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

QuikTrip, 1201 N. Missouri 7, inspected March 9.

• Several tea nozzles had an accumulation of buildup. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned and sanitized all tea nozzles.

Happy Hour, 1801 N. Missouri 7, inspected March 10.

• Several soda nozzles had an accumulation of liquid residue. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned and sanitized all dirty soda nozzles.

Crown Liquor, 1005 N. Missouri 7, inspected March 10.

• The ice machine had an accumulation of black buildup. Reinspection required and will be conducted on March 17.

• Missing and broken ceiling tiles in the back storage area.

Valero, 301 S. Missouri 7, inspected March 10.

• The ice machine had an accumulation of black buildup. Reinspection required and will be conducted on March 17.

La Quinta Inn and Suites, 3402 N.W. Jefferson, inspected March 11.

• Ready to eat foods held in the reach-in cooler were not maintaining proper temperatures of 41 degrees F or below. Sausage read 50 to 53 degrees F, yogurt read 48 degrees F, cream cheese read 47 degrees F. All foods were discarded by management. Reinspection required and will be conducted on March 20.

Quality Inn and Suites, 3120 N.W. Jefferson, inspected March 11. No violations found.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1700 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected March 11.

• Accumulation of ice buildup in the walk-in freezer. Correct by May 10.

Schlotzsky’s, 746 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected March 11. No violations found.

Smoothie Factory, 491 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected March 12.

• Containers of cut food and vegetables were observed in reach-in cooler without any date markings. Corrected on site.

• The floors behind the counter had an accumulation of sticky residues all over.

• The walls had spills and other stuck-on food debris.

• The counter floor under the handwashing sink and the rinse sink on the front counter is in disrepair.

• The sugar bin has an accumulation of stuck-on food debris on the top of the lid.

• The make table cooler has an accumulation of stuck-on dried food and debris/spills on the sides and in the crevices behind the lid.

• The pull-out drawers above the make tables have an accumulation of dust and food debris.

• Food such as apples, pineapple and other open cases of fruits were being stored on the floor. Corrected on site.

Outlaw Harley-Davidson, 3100 N.W. Jefferson, inspected March 12. No violations found.

Scooter’s Coffee, 1116 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected March 16. No violations found.