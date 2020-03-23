Following Saturday’s first confirmed positive test for coronavirus in Adair County, the Adair County Health Department has located a case with ties to Kirksville.

A Columbia physician who saw patients at the George Rea Cancer Center in Kirksville has tested positive for COVID-19 in Boone County, according to a release from ACHD.

ACHD has received calls from several patients who visited the physician last Thursday during clinic hours in Kirksville. The health department is obtaining a full list of patients who visited that office on March 19, contacting them to see if they were at risk. The health department is advising those patients to self-quarantine for 14 days, take their temperature twice daily and contact their health care providers immediately if they feel symptoms of COVID-19.

“One of our primary responsibilities during any infectious disease event is contact tracing,” Jim LeBaron, Adair County Health Department administrator, said in the release. “This process helps us identify people who might have had potential for exposure so we can get out ahead on some cases and monitor people for that potential exposure.”

The confirmed patient in Adair County continues to be monitored at Complete Family Medicine.