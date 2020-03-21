The Columbia teachers’ union and the Columbia Board of Education reached a tentative agreement Friday that gives starting teachers in the district $38,500 annually.

It’s a $1,000 increase from the current starting salary, but members of the negotiating team for the school board on Thursday said they might have offered more if not for the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Josephus Johnson on Thursday put forward the counter-offer of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association team - $39,250. He said it gets the district closer to the goal of a $40,000 starting teachers’ salary it said it is committed to.

“For comparable districts, we were shooting to be in the middle of the pack,” Johnson said of the figure.

“We really want to reach that 40 as quickly as we can,” said union President Kathy Steinhoff. “Even though it’s the middle now, it’s probably not going to be in the middle very long.”

Heather McArthur, the school district’s chief financial officer, said $38,500 is the best offer it can make.

“The situation we’re in right now is pretty dire,” she said.

The district is funded by taxpayers, who are hurting financially. State funding also probably will be lower than expected.

“We did make a pretty aggressive proposal,” McArthur said. “I don’t think it would be fiscally responsible to offer any more.”

It’s unfair to punish teachers for the tanking economy, Steinhoff said.

“A lot of people in our economy are taking a hit,” said Nickie Smith, district chief human resources officer.

The final offer wouldn’t be so upsetting if it weren’t also expected, Steinhoff said.

“Year after year, you all have excuses why you can’t pay more,” Steinhoff said. “It’s very frustrating.”

McArhur and Smith said until the coronavirus pandemic, the board had given the team authority to offer more.

“We wanted to do more,” Smith said.

“If a recession hits, it could be a lot worse,” said McArthur.

McArthur committed to increasing the starting salary by $1,000 for the subsequent two years to reach the $40,000 mark.

McArthur said each year of experience will result mean about $2,000 more pay for teachers. The top teacher salary is $77,385 for a teacher with 30 years of experience and advanced degrees.

On other issues, the union sought pay of $27 per hour for covering for absent coworkers during their planning time when a substitute teacher isn’t available. The board team wouldn’t move beyond the current $10 an hour.

The union succeeded in negotiating some additional planning time for elementary teachers.

Union member Kristen Burkemper said she is looking forward to a negotiating season without interference by an anti-union law or an international pandemic. She referred to the law governing public unions that resulted in a stalemate last year until the union successfully sued the district.

